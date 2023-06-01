Kyle Dubas is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as the team’s new president of hockey operations.

"On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group," said Dubas in a news release. "I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.

"The rich history of winning and the competitiveness of the coaching staff and players were evident in each conversation I had about this position. The opportunity to work with such passionate and committed people, as well as the established character and leadership of the long-standing core group of talented players, gives me great enthusiasm for the challenge at hand. Our family has been made to feel extremely comfortable throughout this process and we are excited to now call Pittsburgh our home."

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced May 19 that Dubas would not return as general manager. His contract was set to expire on June 30.

The Leafs were scheduled to introduce their new general manager, Brad Treliving, Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old Dubas called the 2022-23 season "very taxing" and noted in his end-of-season press conference on May 15 that if he were to continue in the NHL, it would only be with the Maple Leafs.

“I definitely don’t have a view to going anywhere else,” Dubas said of expected interest from other teams. “It would either be [Toronto] or taking time [away] to reflect. You won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere. I can’t put my family through that after this year.”

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston noted, however, those comments were made while Dubas' focus was solely on returning to the Maple Leafs.

Dubas first joined the Leafs in 2014 as an assistant GM following three seasons as GM of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. During his time as assistant GM, Dubas also served as GM of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, winning a Calder Cup in 2018. Dubas assumed the mantle of Leafs GM in 2018 when Lou Lamoriello’s contract was not renewed.

While Dubas’ Leafs teams made the playoffs in each of his seasons as GM, the team won a single series — against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the current playoffs — during his time in charge. The team hasn’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2002.

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Leafs fell into a 3-0 hole and were bounced by the Florida Panthers in five games.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006 this season, firing president Brian Burke and general manager Ron Hextall soon after.

In Pittsburgh, Dubas inherits a roster with seven players slated for unrestricted free agency, including goaltender Tristan Jarry, and two restricted free agents in Drew O'Connor and Ryan Poehling.

According to CapFriendly, the Penguins are slated to have just over $20 million in cap space this summer with 15 players under contract. The team moved their second-round pick in June's draft at the trade deadline to acquire Mikael Granlund but have their first-round selection in each of the next three drafts.