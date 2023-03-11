Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino is out week-to-week after suffering a lacerated kidney on Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

“It’s hard," said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. "We were excited for him to be here. He’s a great guy and player - a great voice in the locker room. He will continue to be that for us. The prognosis is encouraging and he’s on the mend.”

Bonino was re-acquired by the Penguins at the trade deadline from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks, with the Montreal Canadiens retaining 25 per cent of Bonino's salary as the third-party broker, receiving defenceman Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round pick in return.

The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 62 games this season split between the Penguins and Sharks.

A sixth-round pick (173rd overall) by San Jose at the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino's rights were traded during his NCAA career to the Anaheim Ducks, where he signed his first professional contract. In his first stint with the Penguins (2015-17), he helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, the first team in the NHL's salary cap era to accomplish that feat.

The Hartford, Conn., product has 158 goals and 353 points in 823 career NHL games split between the Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Sharks.