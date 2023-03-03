Nick Bonino is returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The San Jose Sharks are trading the veteran centre to Pittsburgh for fifth- and seventh-round picks, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun adds the Sharks flipped the fifth-round pick they acquired to a third team to broker the deal.

The 34-year-old Hartford, Conn., native was originally selected by the Sharks with the 173rd overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft and was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. Bonino played five seasons for the Ducks before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks. Bonino was later traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was a part of the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup champion teams in 2016 and 2017.

Bonino signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent in 2017 and was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2020.

Bonino returned to the Sharks as a free agent in 2021, signing a two-year, $4.1M deal with the club.

Bonino has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season

A pending unrestricted free agent, Bonino carries a cap hit of $2.05 million this season.

In 820 career games, Bonino has 158 goals and 353 points.