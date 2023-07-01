The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Tristan Jarry to a five-year, $26.875-million contract that carries an AAV of $5.375 million.

Jarry, 28, has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal begins in the 2023.24 season and runs through the 2027.28 campaign, carrying an average annual value of $5.375 million. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2023

The Surrey, B.C., native went 24-13-7 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 47 games last season.

Jarry is coming off a three-year, $10.5 million deal he signed in 2020. The contract carried an average annual value of $3.5 million.

Jarry, who was drafted in the second round, 44th overall by the Penguins in 2013, has a career record of 117-60-20 in 206 games.

The Penguins also signed goaltender Alex Nedelkovic to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.