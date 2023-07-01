Penguins re-sign Jarry to five-year, $26.875 million deal
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Tristan Jarry to a five-year, $26.875-million contract that carries an AAV of $5.375 million.
Jarry, 28, has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Surrey, B.C., native went 24-13-7 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 47 games last season.
Jarry is coming off a three-year, $10.5 million deal he signed in 2020. The contract carried an average annual value of $3.5 million.
Jarry, who was drafted in the second round, 44th overall by the Penguins in 2013, has a career record of 117-60-20 in 206 games.
The Penguins also signed goaltender Alex Nedelkovic to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.