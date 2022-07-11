Dreger details why Malkin plans to test free agency, Brown's future in Ottawa

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Rickard Rakell to a six-year, $30 million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun can confirm.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals and had 41 points in 70 games last season split between the Anaheim Ducks and Penguins. Due to injury, he skated in just two playoff games as the Penguins were eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers.

A first-round pick (30th overall) by the Ducks at the 2011 NHL Draft, Rakell was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2018. After 10 seasons with Anaheim, he was dealt to the Penguins.

Internationally, he has won World Junior (2012) and World Championship (2018) gold medals with Sweden.

He is coming off a six-year, $22.8 million contract with an average annual value of $3.78 million.

The Sundbyberg, Sweden native has 158 goals and 352 points in 569 career NHL games.