Pens GM Hextall says he'd be 'surprised' if they didn't re-sign Letang

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall told the media on Wednesday afternoon that he'd be "surprised" if the the organization wasn't able to sign pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Kris Letang to a contract extension.

Hextall hopes to get a deal done before leaving the NHL Draft in Montreal. The 58-year-old GM also mentioned that it's their intention to sign veteran star forward Evgeni Malkin to an extension as well.

Ron Hextall says he'd be surprised if the #pens didn't get Kris Letang signed. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 6, 2022

The 35-year-old Letang scored 10 goals and had a career-high 68 points in 78 games with the Penguins last season. He had a goal and four points in seven playoff games as the Penguins were eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers.

A third-round pick (62nd overall) by Pittsburgh at the 2005 NHL Draft, Letang has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017) and been named an NHL All-Star six times. Internationally, he helped lead Canada to back-to-back gold medals at the 2006 and 2007 World Juniors.

He is coming off an eight-year, $58 million contract with an average annual value of $7.25 million.

The Montreal native has 144 goals and 650 points in 941 career NHL games. In 149 playoff games, he has 23 goals and 90 points.

The 35-year-old Malkin scored 20 goals and had 42 points in 41 games with the Penguins last season. He had three goals and six points in seven playoff games.

Ron Hextall said the Penguins are close to re-signing Kris Letang and he’s hopeful they can get it done before leaving Montreal. They aren’t as close with Evgeni Malkin but he said the intention remains to re-sign them both. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 6, 2022

Drafted second overall by Pittsburgh at the 2004 NHL Draft, Malkin has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017). A seven-time All-Star, he has won the Calder Trophy (2007), Conn Smythe Trophy (2009), Art Ross Trophy (2009, 2012), Hart Trophy (2012) and Ted Lindsay Award (2012).

Internationally, he has won gold twice at the world championships for Russia (2012, 2014), including best forward and tournament MVP in 2012.

He is coming off an eight-year, $76 million contract with an average annual value of $9.5 million.

The Magnitogorsk, Russia native has 444 goals and 1,146 points in 981 career NHL games. In 117 playoff games, he has 67 goals and 180 points.