The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to sign forward Matt Nieto to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $900,000, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

So, sudden change. Matt Nieto goes to Pittsburgh for 2 years $900,000 per. Long story. Lol — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

The 30-year-old played 81 games with the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche last season, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists. Nieto recorded eight goals and seven assists in 45 games in San Jose before being traded to the Avalanche, along with Ryan Merkley, in exchange for Martin Kaut and Jacob MacDonald.

In 651 career games with the Sharks and Avs, the Long Beach, Cali., native has 85 goals and 114 assists.

He was originally selected 47th overall by the Sharks in the 2011 NHL Draft.