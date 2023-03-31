While the Pittsburgh Pirates and star outfielder Bryan Reynolds have made headway on a contract extension, a sticking point still exists.

The Athletic's Rob Viertempfel reports that while negotiations between the two sides continue, an opt-out clause remains a source of contention.

Vieftempfel notes that a compensation package has been agreed to in the neighbourhood of $106 million for a multi-year agreement and the 28-year-old Reynolds has agreed to backload salary as a means to provide the team with more immediate financial flexibility.

A native of Baltimore, Reynolds has just embarked on his fifth big league season. Taken in the second round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco Giants, he was acquired by the Bucs in 2018 as part of a deal that saw Andrew McCutchen head to the Bay Area.

Reynolds appeared in 145 games in 2022, batting .262 with 27 home runs, 62 runs batted in and an ops of .807.

Reports emerged last winter that Reynolds had asked for a trade after extension talks had not progressed.

Reynolds will earn $6.75 million this season and is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2026.