The Pittsburgh Pirates have locked up an All-Star.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports the team is in agreement with outfielder Bryan Reynolds on an eight-year, $106.75 million extension.

BREAKING: Outfielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension with a team option for 2031, according to sources familiar with the deal. It includes a form of no-trade protection. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 25, 2023

Murray notes that the deal comes with a team option for 2031 and has some no-trade protection for the 28-year-old Reynolds.

The extension is the largest deal in team history.

The deal is the end of a saga for the Bucs and Reynolds that began with a trade request at the beginning of the year that the team was always intent not to honour.

A native of Baltimore, Reynolds has just embarked on his fifth big league season. Taken in the second round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco Giants, he was acquired by the Bucs in 2018 as part of a deal that saw Andrew McCutchen head to the Bay Area.

Through 22 games in 2023, Reynolds in batting .294 with five home runs, 18 runs batted in and an OPS of .872.

Reynolds appeared in 145 games in 2022, batting .262 with 27 HRs, 62 RBI and an OPS of .807.

He is currently playing on a one-year, $6.75 million deal and was set to be a free agent in 2026.

The surprising Pirates currently sit atop the National League Central with a 16-7 record.