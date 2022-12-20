Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday.

Pickett, 24, was removed from a Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after only one pass attempt with a suspected concussion. He did not dress in this past Sunday's 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky getting the start and victory.

"I think the concussion component of where he is is behind us," Tomlin said. "I think he's got to check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice today, he would be a full participant."

The 20th overall pick of last April's NFL Draft out of Pitt, Pickett has appeared in 10 games this season, starting nine of them. He's thrown for 1,797 yards on 191-for-294 passing with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Steelers (6-8) are two games behind the Miami Dolphins (8-6) for the final AFC wild-card spot with three games remaining.