CALGARY — Hockey players who participate in a league not sanctioned by Hockey Canada will be ineligible to compete in the Canadian Hockey League, Canadian Junior Hockey League or try for a spot Canada’s under-18 club championships for the remainder of the season.

Hockey Canada announced changes to its non-sanctioned leagues policy Tuesday and said they are in force effective immediately.

The governing body says the restrictions apply to any player participating in a non-sanctioned league after Saturday's eligibility cut-off date.

The changes come after the British Columbia Hockey League, the former junior A circuit of BC Hockey, broke away from Hockey Canada.

The move allows BCHL teams to recruit 16- and 17-year-olds from other provinces, which is currently against Hockey Canada regulations.

Hockey Canada senior vice-president of member engagement Darren Cossar says the modifications to the non-sanctioned leagues were not done hastily and were made to benefit players and staff in sanctioned hockey programs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.