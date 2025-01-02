LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Lisa Weagle and John Epping locked up second place in Pool B at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials, while the father-daughter team of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter also advanced to the playoffs with a win in Thursday's early draw.

Weagle and Epping finished the preliminary round with a 5-2 record after posting a 9-5 win over Tyrel Griffith and Jennifer Armstrong (3-4).

The victors put the game away after following a three-point fifth end with back-to-back steals of one.

The Cotters (4-3) locked up third spot in the group with an 8-7 win over Riley Sandham and Brendan Craig (1-6).

That moved the Cotters into a tie with defending champions Kadriana and Colton Lott. The Cotter team had the tiebreak after defeating the Lotts earlier in the tournament.

The Lotts missed a chance to advance after losing 9-6 to Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, who finished undefeated in pool play at 7-0.

In Thursday's other early result, Taylor Reese-Hansen and Corey Chester (2-5) posted an 8-4 win over Melissa Adams and Alex Robichaud (2-5).

The final Pool A draw was scheduled for later Thursday, followed by the first playoff draw.

The teams of Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher and Brittany Tran and Rylan Kleiter had wrapped up Pool A playoff spots with 5-1 records, with Tran and Kleiter holding the tiebreaker.

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing entered the draw in a third-place tie with Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres at 4-2. Jones and Laing held the tiebreaker after defeating Walker and Muyres 9-3 on Wednesday.

The top team from each pool faces the second-place team from the other pool in Thursday's final draw, with the winners advancing to the Page 1 versus 2 playoff game.

The losers will play one of the third-place team with a spot in the Page 3 versus 4 game on the line.

The winner of Friday's 1v2 game advances directly to the final, while the loser plays the winner of the 3v4 game for the other spot in Saturday's championship game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.