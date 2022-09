Weeks chats with Gushue, Courtney and Howard in debut episode of Rock Talk

Women's Event

Sweep 16

Wednesday, September 21 at 1pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

No. 4 Team Carey vs. No. 13 Team Sturmay

No. 5 Team Jones vs. No. 12 Team Kelly

No. 1 Team Einarson vs. No. 16 Team Larocque

No. 8 Team Rocque vs. No. 9 Team Black

Thursday, September 22 at 1pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

No. 6 Team Scheidegger vs. No. 11 Team Galusha

No. 3 Team Homan vs. No. 14 Team Birt

No. 2 Team Lawes vs. No. 15 Team Deschenes

No. 7 Team Duncan vs. No. 10 Team Barker

Elite 8

Friday, September 23 at 10am ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four

Saturday, September 24 at 10am ET on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Championship Game

Sunday, September 25 at 9:30am ET on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

TBD vs. TBD

Men's Event

Sweep 16

Wednesday, September 21 at 6pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

No. 6 Team Howard vs. No. 11 Team Asselin

No. 3 Team Dunstone vs. No. 14 Team Smith

No. 2 Team Bottcher vs. No. 15 Team Rooney

No. 7 Team Flasch vs. No. 10 Team Sturmay

Thursday, September 22 at 6pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

No. 4 Team Koe vs. No. 13 Team Smeltzer

No. 5 Team Carruthers vs. No. 12 Team Calvert

No. 1 Team Gushue vs. No. 16 Team Deagle

No. 8 Team Epping vs. No. 9 Team McEwen

Elite 8

Friday, September 23 at 3pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four

Saturday, September 24 at 3pm ET on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Championship Game

Sunday, September 25 at 2:30pm ET on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

TBD vs. TBD