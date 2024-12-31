It appears top 2025 draft prospect Porter Martone will sit out once again as Team Canada takes on the United States in their group round game at the World Juniors.

Martone was not part of line rushes as Team Canada held their morning skate Tuesday. The 18-year-old forward is without a point in two games at the tournament to date.

After a shocking loss to Latvia last week in a shootout, Canada can still take first place in Group A with a win on Tuesday. Both Canada and the United States enter the contest with seven points and identical 2-0-0-1 records, with the Americans suffering an overtime loss to Finland on Sunday.

Watch Tuesday's game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Carter George, who turned away all 25 shots he faced against Germany to record his second shutout of the tournament, will start against Team USA.

“It’s a good rivalry,” said George to TSN's Mark Masters ahead of Tuesday's game. “It’s probably one of the oldest ones in sports. You always want to come out on top when you have these kind of games.

“I know our team is going to do everything we can to prepare and to be there and win that game.”

“The atmosphere is going to be so cool,” added team captain Brayden Yager. “Playing against the States, rivalry game. We don’t like those guys over there.”

The U.S. began its tournament with a 10-4 rout of the Germans and a 5-1 win over Latvia, before falling in overtime to Finland, 4-3.

“They hate us out there, and I love it,” said defenceman Cole Hutson on the matchup with Canada. “They’re going to root against us all tournament, and we’re ready for it.”