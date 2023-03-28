Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard will be held out for the remainder of the season, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 28, 2023

Lillard has missed three consecutive games due to a calf injury.

The Blazers (32-43) sit 13th in the Western Conference and have lost three games in a row.

The 32-year-old averaged a career high 32.2 points per game this season to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He was selected as an All Star for the fifth time in the past six seasons.