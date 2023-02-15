Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons suffered a right ankle sprain against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

Simons suffered the injury in the third quarter after scoring 17 points and adding three assists in over 26 minutes of game action. Portland would go on to lose the game, 126-101.

The 23-year-old native of Longwood, FL has appeared in 55 games this year and has averaged 21.4 points and 4.2 assists per game this season for Portland, his fifth with the team.

He has shot 38.1 per cent from three-point range, and was scheduled to take part in the three-point contest at the All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday.

Originally drafted by the Trail Blazers with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Simons has played all five of his NBA seasons with the team. He is currently setting career highs in points, assists, rebounds and steals per game.