They say if you can't beat 'em, join 'em and that's what Raphael Guerreiro is doing.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 29-year-old Portugal left-back is joining German champions Bayern Munich from runners-up Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

🚨 EXCL: Bayern are set to sign Raphaël Guerrero on free transfer, here we go!



Verbal agreement reached on three year contract — valid until June 2026.



Personal terms agreed have been agreed.



Medical and signature will take place next week.

The agreement is for three years and is pending a medical.

A native of the Paris area, Guerreiro spent the past seven seasons at Dortmund. He made 162 Bundesliga appearances, including 27 this past season. During his time with the club, Guerreiro won two DFB-Pokals.

Internationally, Guerreiro has been capped 62 times by Portugal and has appeared at a pair of World Cups.