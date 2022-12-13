Could Jose Mourinho manage Roma and Portugal at the same time?

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that "The Special One" could be an option should the Portuguese Football Federation decide to move on from Fernando Santos after Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup at the quarter-final stage last weekend.

With Mourinho having recently signed a new three-year deal with the Giallorossi, the report suggests he would manage both sides simultaneously.

Managing a club and national team simultaneously is not unheard of in world football. Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of Aberdeen and Scotland at the same time during the mid-1980s, while Fatih Terim took on the role of both Turkey and Galatasaray manager on multiple occasions.

A native of Setubal, Mourinho is in his second season with Roma. A winner of eight league titles and two Champions League crowns, Mourinho has also spent time at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Santos, 68, has been in charge of the national side since 2014. His future is expected to be decided in the coming days.