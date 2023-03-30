The Premier League announced a list of 15 nominees for the Class of 2023 for the Hall of Fame.

The three players who will be admitted through a fan vote will join legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who were announced as inductees on Wednesday.

Fan voting has opened with it concluding on Apr. 10 and an announcement will be made on May 3. The Premier League stresses that contributions made to the game outside of the Premier League cannot be considered.

Each inductee will receive a personalized medallion and the Premier League will made a £10,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

The initial two Hall of Fame classes in 2021 and 2022 were comprised of 16 players.

2023 PREMIER LEAGUE HALL OF FAME NOMINEES

DF Tony Adams (Arsenal, 1992-2002)

DF Sol Campbell (Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Portsmouth, 1992-2011)

MF Michael Carrick (West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, 1998-2018)

GK Petr Cech (Chelsea and Arsenal, 2004-2019)

FW Andy Cole (Newcastle, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Portsmouth and Sunderland, 1993-2008)

DF Ashley Cole (Arsenal and Chelsea, 1999-2014)

FW Jermain Defoe (West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bournemouth, 1998-2020)

FW Les Ferdinand (Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers, 1992-2004)

DF Rio Ferdinand (West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers, 1995-2015)

FW Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City, 1993-2008)

DF Gary Neville (Manchester United, 1993-2011)

FW Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke City, 1996-2004 and 2005-2013)

DF John Terry (Chelsea, 1998-2017)

MF Yaya Toure (Manchester City, 2010-2018)

DF Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United, 2006-2014)