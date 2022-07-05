The Premier League has asked member clubs to vote on a voluntary ban on gambling sponsorships for shirts ahead of expected government intervention.

A government-mandated ban could come as soon as July 21.

League officials are hopeful of accord on a proposal that would see the sponsorships phased out over three years. The idea was submitted to teams via email on Monday and a vote is expected to be held within the week. For the proposal to pass, at least 14 of the 20 Premier League teams would have to okay it.

The BBC reports that any potential ban would be for the top flight only with English Football League teams remaining unaffected.

Ten teams in the Premier League had shirts sponsored by betting firms during the 2021-2022 season.