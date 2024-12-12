Puck Drops Boxing Day as TSN Delivers Complete Coverage of the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

TORONTO (December 12, 2024) – The future of hockey lives on Canada’s Sports Leader, as the game’s future stars suit up in Ottawa for the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, with complete live coverage beginning Thursday, Dec. 26 on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The tournament culminates with the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, Jan. 5. The network’s broadcast schedule is available here. French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.

For the first time, CTV joins TSN to deliver the New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31) rivalry matchup between Team Canada and Team USA, with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps. The puck drops with three pre-competition matchups featuring Team Canada:

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Switzerland

at – Canada vs. Switzerland Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Sweden

at – Canada vs. Sweden Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Czechia

As the anticipation builds, TSN delivers the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW featuring host James Duthie, who is joined by Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and analysts Jeff O’Neill and Cheryl Pounder. The special includes news and analysis from TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, reporter Mark Masters, and TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of Gord Miller and Mike Johnson. The special airs on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN’s award-winning broadcast team is at the helm of the network’s coverage, including:

Miller and Johnson delivering the call, and Kenzie Lalonde reporting from rinkside, for Group A matchups and medal round games

Bryan Mudryk provides the call alongside Button, with Claire Hanna reporting from rinkside, for Group B matchups and two quarterfinal games

Duthie, McKenzie, O’Neill, and Pounder lead TSN’s panel for Group A matchups and medal round games

Host Laura Diakun and analyst Dave Reid deliver panel coverage for Group B games

Masters follows Team Canada with reports for SPORTSCENTRE and pre-game shows

Each day of the tournament, TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE features breaking news, highlights, and extensive World Juniors coverage from the network’s all-star broadcast team.

Throughout TSN’s coverage of the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, rising Canadian pop star and Universal Music Canada recording artist Sofia Camara sets the tone for fans with the tournament’s official song, a reimagined version of “What Are You Waiting For?” by diamond-certified rock group Nickelback. The song’s official music video premieres during TSN’s 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24), and on Camara’s YouTube channel. Camara is also set to perform “What Are You Waiting For?” live at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre before the puck drops at Team Canada’s tournament opener against Finland on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN. TSN digital platforms provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament, including:

Must-see highlights and goal-by-goal updates on TSN.ca and the TSN app

Live scores and stats for each tournament game

Daily news updates from Masters

Daily video analysis, players to watch from each Canadian NHL team, as well as draft-eligible players from Button

TSN’s social media accounts feature exclusive content and social media reaction throughout the tournament

BarDown’s Jesse Pollock is on-site in Ottawa, sharing daily content across TSN social accounts, including X, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE

The TSN Radio Network delivers live radio coverage of Team Canada games at the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, led by TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec and former NHL defenceman and 2003 World Junior silver medallist Brendan Bell, who are on-site in Ottawa. Jim Tatti returns to host pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage alongside analyst Anthony Stewart.

Sponsors of TSN’s coverage of the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP include Gatorade and Fidelity Investments. Gatorade is a feature sponsor, with enhanced in-game presence throughout the tournament. Fidelity Investments signs on to sponsor SPORTSCENTRE’s “Road to the World Juniors” feature series, taking fans through all the greatest moments from World Juniors past.