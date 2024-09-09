PWHL announces team names, logos for second season

The Professional Women’s Hockey League has announced new team names and logos for each of its six franchises on Monday.

After opting to begin their inaugural season without team branding this past January, the PWHL has unveiled the following team names for the upcoming year:

Toronto Sceptres

Montreal Victoire

Ottawa Charge

Minnesota Frost

Boston Fleet

New York Sirens

The captains of the six teams will speaking on the new logos and team names at 10:15am ET. Watch coverage LIVE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Along with this new announcement, the league’s regular-season schedule is expected to be released around the end of September, as stated by Ottawa’s general manager Mike Hirshfeld on TSN1200 last month.

He also said that the number of regular-season games will increase to 30-36 contests per team, up from the 24 that were played last season.