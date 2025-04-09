PWHL continues to change world championship landscape

ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - The Professional Women's Hockey League was just a few months old when it paused for the 2024 women's world hockey championship.

Deep into its second season, the PWHL's influence on rosters and preparation increased for this year's edition.

There are 57 PWHL players on seven of the 10 teams in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia — an increase from the 39 on seven teams in Utica, N.Y.

A common theme among competitors was an expanded PWHL element will be evident in Czechia.

"It's going to be the fastest and best world championship," said Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque, who plays for the PWHL's Ottawa Charge. "I found last year's world championship was the best and the fastest, so I think this year it's just going to be a whole new level."

Canada opens defence of its gold medal Thursday against Finland. The tournament got underway Wednesday when the United States beat the Finns 7-1 in Pool A and Sweden downed Germany 5-2 in Pool B.

Canada is carrying a tournament-high 23 PWHL players on a roster of 25, followed by the United States (14), Czechia (9), Finland (three), Germany (two), Sweden (three) and Switzerland (one). All six PWHL teams are represented in Ceske Budejovice.

Clubs had barely played 20 games before last year's worlds in the PWHL's inaugural season. They each have 27 games in this time because of a Dec. 1 season start instead of Jan. 1.

High-octane game reps, plus regular practice skates, had players reporting for international duty battle-ready, but also with some injuries and wear and tear on their bodies

"Strength and conditioning coaches, their role was crucial before, but even more so now," said Canadian forward Brianne Jenner, also of the Charge. "Part of playing the pro game is learning how to manage that volume and recover as quick as possible."

Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens sat out the Montreal Victoire's last three games before the international break with a lower-body injury.

The Czechs may have nine PWHL players on their roster, but Ottawa centre Katerina Mrazova hasn't played since Feb. 13 because of an upper-body injury.

"That's a reality no matter what league you're playing in, no matter what you're doing before you step on the ice at a world championship, whether you're training, you're competing, you're getting treatment," said U.S. forward Kendall Coyne Schofield of the Minnesota Frost.

"Getting injured is a part of every day life. It's a reality, but I don't think it hurts us by any means. The amount of games that we're playing and the resources that we have only help make the game stronger."

Canada didn't play its customary pre-tournament exhibition game this year and neither did the Americans.

"Heading into the world championship previously you would have this longer pre-comp camp because you were trying to get your athletes up to that pace. They didn't have a ton of meaningful games," Canadian head coach Troy Ryan said.

"Now it's almost like you're managing the situation completely differently. You've got to be a little bit more mindful of what the schedule is like, what the load was like, the intensity that they've dealt with in a bit of a grind of the season. The dynamics of it have definitely changed."

Charge head coach Carla MacLeod, who also leads the Czech women's team, recalls the Europeans were impressed that she chatted with American star Hilary Knight in a hotel lobby at the 2022 worlds in Denmark.

She says there's less awe among her Czechs who compete with or against the Boston Fleet forward in the PWHL.

"You don't fear them. You always respect them, but you don't fear them," MacLeod said. "You realize they're just people.

"That piece of it will have a profound effect on a lot of players, and that's an important component when you're trying to to get yourself to the top of the heap."

The 57 PWHL players in Ceske Budejovice continue on the hockey treadmill when they return to North America for a post-season push with their respective clubs.

"It goes both ways, right?" said Knight. "There could be more injuries. People could be a little bit more gassed after the tournament, going back into their respective seasons. You can't predict what's going to happen.

"Something we didn't have was a pro league to play in and I think having one far outweighs not having one."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.