TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League has fined Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin $250 for her hit on New York Sirens forward Jade Downie-Landry.

The fine announced Thursday came after an automatic review by the PWHL's player safety committee after Poulin was assessed a major penalty for charging in Montreal's 2-1 win over New York on Sunday.

Poulin blindsided Downie-Landry with an open-ice hit at 13:48 of the third period.

Downie-Landry hit the ice hard and temporarily left the game, but Poulin was not penalized with a game misconduct because Downie-Landry did not sustain an injury to her face or head.

League-leading Montreal (8-3-1-2) has won five consecutive games with Poulin leading the way.

Before her hit on Downie-Landry, Poulin scored twice against New York for her eighth goal in seven games. The star forward leads the PWHL with 10 this season.

The major penalty and fine are the first of Poulin's PWHL career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.