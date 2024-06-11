The first ever PWHL Awards were handed out on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota following their inaugural season in 2024.

Here's a closer look at the winners.

Billie Jean King MVP

Nominees: Alex Carpenter (New York); Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal); Natalie Spooner (Toronto)

PWHL Toronto Natalie Spooner

Natalie Spooner is the winner of the inaugural Billie Jean King MVP award.

The 33-year-old Canadian scored a league-leading 20 goals and 27 points over 24 games for PWHL Toronto, which finished first in the PWHL regular season standings.

Spooner, who suffered a season-ending injury in the playoffs, averaged 1.13 point-per-game in 2024.

Spooner also won the Forward of the Year award.

Coach of the Year

Nominees: Kori Cheverie (Montreal); Courtney Kessel (Boston); Troy Ryan (Toronto)

PWHL Toronto Troy Ryan

Troy Ryan of PWHL Toronto has won the Coach of the Year award after helping his team finish first in the regular season standings.

After a slow start to the season, Toronto finished with 17 wins in 24 games, good enough for 47 points, which was six points better than second place Montreal.

The season was highlighted by a 11-game win streak.

Toronto held a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota in the semifinal of the PWHL playoffs, but would lose three straight games and were eliminated.

Rookie of the Year

Nominees: Emma Maltais (Toronto); Alina Müller (Boston); Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota)

Grace Zumwinkle Minnesota

PWHL Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle is the Rookie of the Year.

The 25-year-old American scored 11 goals and eight assists over 24 games during the regular season, adding one goal over 10 playoff games for champion Minnesota.

She also recorded the PHWL's first ever hat trick on Jan. 6 against Montreal.

Forward of the Year

Nominees: Alex Carpenter (New York); Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal); Natalie Spooner (Toronto)

PWHL Toronto Natalie Spooner

Natalie Spooner is the Forward of the Year after leading the PWHL with 20 goals and 27 points for PWHL Toronto.

The 33-year-old Canada suffered a season-ending injury in Game 3 of the PWHL semifinals as Toronto were eliminated by Minnesota.

Defender of the Year

Nominees: Erin Ambrose (Montreal); Megan Keller (Boston); Ella Shelton (New York.)

Erin Ambrose and Laura Stacey PWHL Montreal

Erin Ambrose of PWHL Montreal has been named the Defender of the Year.

The 30-year-old Canada had four goals and 14 assists over 24 games this season.

Goaltender of the Year

Nominees: Kristen Campbell (Toronto); Aerin Frankel (Boston); Corinne Schroeder (New York)

PWHL Toronto Kristen Campbell

PWHL Toronto's Kristen Campbell is the winner of the inaugural Goaltender of the Year award.

The 26-year-old Canadian recorded a 16-6 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage over 22 regular games, highlighted by three shutouts.

Campbell recorded a league-best .930 goals-against average in the playoffs despite being eliminated.