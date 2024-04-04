PWHL introduces Walter Cup as its championship trophy

The Professional Women’s Hockey League announced Thursday the naming of its championship trophy as The Walter Cup. The Walter family, a leader in philanthropy and business, helped provide the foundational support that launched the PWHL.

The naming of the Walter Cup was proposed by sports icon and PWHL Advisory Board Member Billie Jean King.

“The Walter Cup is the greatest prize a PWHL team can win and the finest gift the players can give their fans,” said King in a statement. “The Walter Cup marks a monumental milestone in women’s hockey and for all women’s sports. It recognizes the historic commitment by Mark and Kimbra Walter to make this dream come true for the PWHL players of today and tomorrow.”

“It is a tremendous achievement to become the best team in the world’s best women’s hockey league," said Mark Walter, speaking on behalf of his wife, Kimbra, and daughter, Samantha in a statement. This trophy reflects the level of excellence required to win in the PWHL, and we hope it will inspire championship dreams in young players everywhere.”

The Walter Cup weighs approximately 35 pounds, stands 24 inches tall and over 13 inches wide, and features a removable base that will include the engraved name of each year’s winning team.

The Walter Cup was created in partnership with global luxury jeweler, Tiffany & Co.

The PWHL regular season concludes on Sunday, May 5, with the top four teams in the standings advancing to compete in the inaugural PWHL Playoffs. The semifinals and the championship final will be best-of-five series.