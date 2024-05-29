Minnesota forward Taylor Heise was named winner of the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award after helping lead her team to the inaugural Walter Cup championship on Wednesday.

The honour is given to the player considered most valuable to their team’s success throughout the playoffs.

Heise, the PWHL’s first-ever draft pick, led the playoffs with five goals and tied for the lead with eight points as she played in all 10 games for the champions.

The 24-year-old scored twice in Game 5 of the first-round series against Toronto as Minnesota overcame a 2-0 deficit to advance to the PWHL Finals.

She then found the net twice in the Finals opener against Boston.

Heise appeared in 19 games during the regular season and scored four goals with nine assists.