PWHL nicknames, logos expected in mid-September, Ottawa GM says

It appears team nicknames and logos for the six Professional Women's Hockey League franchises will be released next month.

PWHL Ottawa general manager Mike Hirshfeld told TSN 1200 on Wednesday that the nicknames and logos are expected "probably around the middle of September."

Hirshfeld also said the league's 2024-25 schedule is expected to released closer to the end of September. He noted the schedule will feature 30-36 games per team, though the final number has not yet been confirmed.

The PWHL played its inaugural season this year with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York area. Each team played a 24-game regular season schedule, with Minnesota eventually defeating Boston to capture the Walter Cup to conclude the playoffs in late May.