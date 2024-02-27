PWHL Ottawa aims to get back on track as they host New York on TSN

After a three-game road trip, PWHL Ottawa returns home to host PWHL New York at TD Place on Wednesday.

Catch the game Wednesday at 7 pm ET on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ottawa will be looking to bounce back from a 6-3 loss they suffered at the hands of PWHL Montreal on Saturday, their second defeat in a row.

Akane Shiga scored her first PWHL goal in the loss to Montreal, while Daryl Watts and Kateřina Mrázová had the other markers for Ottawa.

Prior to that, Mrázová had Ottawa’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Boston at Tsongas Center.

That was Ottawa’s second consecutive game on the road against Boston, they captured the first contest 4-2.

Forwards Lexie Adzija and Emily Clark lead the team with seven points each.

Adzija is also tied for the team lead with four goals, alongside Mrázová and Gabbie Hughes.

PWHL New York will also be looking to bounce back from a loss.

They suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to PWHL Toronto in their last outing.

Ella Shelton, the league leader in goals by defencemen, scored her fourth for New York in Friday’s game at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

PWHL forward Alex Carpenter has eight goals and seven assists for a league-leading 15 points on the season.

She has found the net in three of New York’s last four games.

This is the second meeting of the season between Ottawa and New York at TD Place.

Carpenter scored the tying goal in the third period and the overtime winner as New York stormed back from a three-goal deficit to earn a 4-3 victory in the extra frame on Feb. 4.

After Wednesday’s contest, Ottawa will host Toronto, while New York will head home to play PWHL Minnesota.