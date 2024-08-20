PWHL Ottawa has signed 2024 second overall pick Danielle Serdachny to a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old forward from Edmonton completed her final NCAA season in 2024 with Colgate, scoring 22 goals with 61 points in 40 games while also serving as team captain. In 180 career NCAA games, she recorded 238 points.

While skating in her second Women's Worlds, Serdachny scored the overtime winner in the gold-medal game against the United States. In 2023, she helped Canada earn silver at the tournament.

“We are thrilled to add Danielle as a core piece of our organization for the next three years,” said general manager Mike Hirshfeld. “We love her complete 200-foot hockey game and the skill and goal-scoring she will bring to our lineup. We believe she has the opportunity to develop into one of the best players in the PWHL and are excited to watch her game grow to new heights in Ottawa.”