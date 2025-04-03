PWHL players talk awkward timing of women's worlds: 'It's a long three weeks'

MONTREAL - Marie-Philip Poulin always feels honoured to represent her country on the international stage.

Canada's captain just wishes she didn’t have to leave her Professional Women’s Hockey League team for weeks at a time to wear the red Maple Leaf.

As the season heats up with playoffs looming, the PWHL is taking an almost month-long international break for the upcoming women’s world hockey championships.

The awkward timing has prompted questions about whether future tournaments should be scheduled outside the PWHL calendar to avoid disrupting the league’s momentum.

“That would make sense, honestly, to not make a break in our season,” said Poulin, also captain of the Montreal Victoire. “It's a long three weeks for the PWHL to be on break.”

A total of 57 players from all six PWHL teams have been named to rosters for seven different countries at the worlds, running from April 9 to 20 in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

The PWHL — which also paused during its inaugural season for last year’s tournament in Utica, N.Y. — will remain on hiatus until April 25. All six teams have three games remaining in the regular season, yet only the Victoire have clinched a playoff spot and every other team is still in contention.

Despite the disruption, Poulin and other players realize how important high-level international competitions are.

They have long been the biggest stages for female players. The world championships traditionally take place in March or April.

“It was before the PWHL was happening, with the IIHF we knew it was going to be in April,” Poulin said. “Everybody's going to adjust in their own way, and it's going to be exciting when we get back at the end of the month.”

Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau knows the situation isn’t perfect, but understands that making changes to a long-standing international calendar takes time.

“Everybody is aware of what would be the best scenario or not,” she said. “But this is the best scenario, considering the fact that it was in the schedule.”

There have already been two other international breaks in the 2024-25 season, as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement.

The first took place from Dec. 9 to 16 — less than 10 days after the season began — for the Women's Euro Hockey Tour’s 6-Nations Tournament in Finland.

The league suspended play again from Feb. 3 to 10, a window that allowed Canada and the United States to complete their Rivalry Series, among other international competitions.

The Rivalry Series, created amid a lack of consistent high-end competition for elite female players, was shortened from seven games to five this season. No games have been announced for 2025-26.

In a midseason availability, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said conversations about the future of international scheduling were ongoing.

“The landscape has changed now with the PWHL,” Hefford said on Feb. 20. “We all need to look at what makes the most sense for the game globally, but we think the opportunity to play for your country is an important one."

The IIHF — which runs the world championships — confirmed in an email it is discussing the timing of the world championships with the PWHL but declined to comment further.

In 2021, the IIHF approved a decision to have the women’s worlds during Olympic years, but moved the 2022 edition to August to avoid conflict. Details of the 2026 tournament, which is to be held in Canada, have yet to be announced.

The international breaks also raise concerns about injuries. Toronto Sceptres star forward Sarah Nurse sustained a lower-body injury while representing Canada in the Rivalry Series on Feb. 6. She was out until March 23.

New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier, who also stars for Canada, said juggling club and national team duties is a familiar challenge, whether college or pro.

“Everyone has been through playing for one team and having to pick up and fly across the globe to play for another team,” she said.

Victoire and Canada defender Erin Ambrose, like most players, cherishes every opportunity to play for her country, no matter when. She believes no schedule will ever satisfy all players, coaches and general managers, and the IIHF.

Ambrose also thinks a three-game stretch before the post-season is enough to regain chemistry with her PWHL teammates.

“It's not like it's, smack, we're in the playoffs,” she said. "I’m obviously fortunate enough to go and represent my country again, which I'll never, ever, ever take for granted.”

While Poulin, Ambrose and others represent their countries, the remaining Victoire players will return to practice following a five-day break, aiming to make the best of the time off.

Montreal will also train without head coach Kori Cheverie, who will be behind Canada’s bench as an assistant.

"It's definitely a unique time in our league right now where we have this scheduling, I don't want to say issue, it's just part of the deal here,” Victoire defender Amanda Boulier said. “Last year I felt like the players that were here really took a step forward.

“We're gonna use it as a time to work and get better."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.