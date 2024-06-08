The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and PWHL Minnesota general manager Natalie Darwitz have parted ways, effective immediately.

“We appreciate all that Natalie has done for PWHL Minnesota in the league’s inaugural season and her contributions to the team’s championship success. We wish her the best moving forward,” said PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford.

Darwitz helped Minnesota capture the league's inaugural championship this season, as the team beat Boston in five games to hoist the Walter Cup.

There is no immediate timeline for who will be Darwitz's replacement.