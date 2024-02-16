1h ago
PWHL's Battle on Bay Street breaks women’s hockey attendance record
The Battle on Bay Street between PWHL Toronto and Montreal was the highest attended women’s hockey game in history, with 19,285 fans at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
“Once again, PWHL fans have made history,” Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations said in a release. “With a record-setting performance on a national stage, our fans made the Battle on Bay Street an unforgettable, inspirational moment — and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”
The Toronto crowd surpassed the previous record of 18,013 that took in a preliminary round game between Canada and Finland at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Ottawa in April of 2013.
The professional women’s hockey record, which also fell on Friday, was set on Jan. 6 when PWHL Montreal visited Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center in front of 13,316.
Toronto captured the contest 3-0, thanks to goals from Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach.