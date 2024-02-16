The Battle on Bay Street between PWHL Toronto and Montreal was the highest attended women’s hockey game in history, with 19,285 fans at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

“Once again, PWHL fans have made history,” Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations said in a release. “With a record-setting performance on a national stage, our fans made the Battle on Bay Street an unforgettable, inspirational moment — and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Tonight’s match up between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montreal is the most attended game in women’s hockey history!👏💜 pic.twitter.com/9gXVcUdldF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 17, 2024

The Toronto crowd surpassed the previous record of 18,013 that took in a preliminary round game between Canada and Finland at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Ottawa in April of 2013.

The professional women’s hockey record, which also fell on Friday, was set on Jan. 6 when PWHL Montreal visited Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center in front of 13,316.

Toronto captured the contest 3-0, thanks to goals from Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach.