WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Fleet have hired Kris Sparre as the second head coach in the PWHL franchise’s history.

Sparre, a 38-year-old veteran assistant with no experience in the women's game, replaces Courtney Kessel, who had a 27-19-8 record and a Walter Cup Finals appearance before leaving to take over at Princeton. Her departure leaves only two female head coaches among the PWHL's eight teams.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a league that has experienced remarkable growth and momentum in recent seasons,” said Sparre, who played junior hockey and in Germany and coached in the OHL, AHL and Austria’s top league. “Boston stands as one of the premier sports cities in the world, and I look forward to building a program that is capable of contending for a championship every season.”

A Toronto-area native, Sparre played nine seasons as a forward in the minor leagues and in Germany. He was an assistant coach for Red Bull Salzburg from 2019-21 before spending three seasons with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.

Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer said Sparre’s experience in the AHL, where coaches need to balance winning with player development, will make him a good fit.

“Our players need to grow and perform in real time, and Kris understands how to create that environment,” she said. “He’s known as a relationship-driven coach and an elite communicator — someone who builds trust, connects with players, and brings energy and purpose to the rink every day.”

The Fleet have eight players remaining from the roster that reached finals in the PWHL's inaugural season. But they are looking to replace 36-year-old captain and league MVP finalist Hilary Knight, who was left unprotected in the expansion draft and is moving to Seattle after a season in which she tied for the league lead with 29 points.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey