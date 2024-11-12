The Toronto Sceptres will open their second season without the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League MVP, Natalie Spooner.

Sceptres general manager Gian Kingsbury said Tuesday that Spooner, who underwent surgery on a torn ACL in May, will not dress for the team's season opener on Nov. 30 against the Boston Fleet.

Spooner was injured during Toronto's first-round playoff series against Minnesota and missed the remainder of the postseason. Minnesota stormed back from a 2-1 series deficit to take the series in Game 5 and went on to win the Walter Cup.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., Spooner had a league-leading 20 goals and 27 points in 24 games during the regular season. She had one goal and an assist in three playoff games before the injury.

Training camps opened across with PWHL on Tuesday and each team will play two preseason games before the regular season starts.