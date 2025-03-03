TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge led the PWHL in players of the month for February with two chosen from each team.

Charge forwards Emily Clark and Gabbie Hughes and Sceptres forward Hannah Miller and defender Renata Fast were among the three forwards, two defenders and one goalie the women's pro league recognizes each month.

Minnesota Frost defender Sophie Jaques and Boston Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel were also selected.

Clark produced four goals and five assists and carried a plus-7 rating through six games in February. The 29-year-old from Saskatoon assisted on a goal, scored another and added an empty-netter in Ottawa's 3-1 win over the league-leading Montreal Victoire on Feb. 22.

Hughes had five goals and three assists. She scored 36 seconds into overtime Feb. 26 against the New York Sirens to give Ottawa its first overtime victory in franchise history.

Toronto's Miller totalled three goals and six assists in six games of which the Sceptres won five. She was the first PWHL forward to record a four-point game with two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over New York on Feb. 19. Miller leads the league in points with 10 goals and 12 assists in 20 games.

Fast's month included two goals and three assists in seven games. She's the most productive defender in the PWHL with four goals and 13 assists in 21 games. Fast also leads the league in hits with 43.

Jaques generated two goals and four assists in five games. With three goals and 11 assists in 15 games, this season, she ranks third in total production by a defender behind Fast and teammate Claire Thompson, but Jaques is the leader in average points per game at .93.

Frankel started five games over a 12-day span. She was the winning goaltender in four of them and carried a .947 save percentage through the month.

Frankel collected her first shutout of the season Feb. 12 when she stopped 25 shots in a 4-0 decision over New York. She stopped all five shooters in Boston's 3-2 shootout win over the Sirens on Feb. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.