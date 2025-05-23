VANCOUVER - Vancouver's new Professional Women's Hockey League team has named Cara Gardner Morey its first general manager.

The league made the announcement Friday.

"Cara brings exceptional experience at all levels of the game, a deep understanding of player development, and an unwavering passion for advancing women’s sports,” Jayna Hefford, the PWHL's executive vice president of hockey operations, said in a release.

"Cara becoming general manager of PWHL Vancouver is a powerful addition to our league.”

Gardner Morey is coming off of eight seasons as head coach of Princeton's women's hockey team, a stretch that saw the university win an Ivy League championship, qualify for two NCAA quarterfinals and set a single-season record for wins (26).

During her time at Princeton, she coached both current Minnesota Frost defender Claire Thompson, a finalist for this year's PWHL's top defender award, and New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier, who's up for the top forward and rookie of the year awards.

Gardner Morey was also an assistant coach for the Canadian women's U-18 team in 2016-17, and for Canada during the Rivalry series against the United States in February 2019.

She played both hockey and field hockey for Brown University, then spent two seasons in the National Women's Hockey League with the Montreal Wingstars and Brampton Thunder.

Gardner Morey, 46, hails from Hensall, Ont., and has a masters of education from Arizona State University.

“I’m incredibly honoured to step into the role of general manager and lead the PWHL team in Vancouver,” she said in a release.

“It’s a privilege to help bring the best women’s hockey to one of the greatest cities in the world. We’ll build a team that reflects Vancouver’s passionate spirit — one that competes for the Walter Cup and becomes part of the city’s fabric. I can’t wait to get started."

The PWHL announced Vancouver as the league's first expansion franchise in April. Seattle was added a week later. The two clubs will join the league's original six teams next season.

Both Vancouver and Seattle are now preparing for an exclusive signing period for expansion teams from June 4 to 8. An expansion draft will follow on June 9.

The PWHL's six teams — the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres — will each submit three players they want to protect from the expansion process by June 3.

During the signing period, any unprotected player or any player on an expiring contract is eligible can ink a contract with one of the two expansion sides. Each team will be allowed to sign up to five players.

Vancouver and Seattle will then select a minimum of seven players in the expansion draft to reach a 12-player roster.

The league's entry draft will then be held on June 24, with all eight teams selecting players across six rounds. Free agency will open following the draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.