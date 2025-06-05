Hilary Knight has company in Washington.

A day after landing the American legend, PWHL Seattle announced the signing of Danielle Serdachny to a two-year deal.

Serdachny, 24, was the second overall selection of the 2024 PWHL Draft out of Colgate and spent her rookie season with the Ottawa Charge.

“Danielle is a tremendous addition to our group,” general manager Megan Turner said in a statement. “She’s strong, plays through contact, and she’s only beginning to tap into her full potential. Her ability to possess the puck and make plays under pressure will be a big asset for us as we build the identity of PWHL Seattle.”

A native of Edmonton, Serdachny appeared in 30 games for the Charge, notching two goals and six assists. She added another two assists in eight playoff games.

“I'm absolutely thrilled and honored to join PWHL Seattle,” Serdachny said in a statement. “I am eager to contribute to building a remarkable legacy for this incredible city. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to be one of the team’s first signees!”

Internationally, Serdachny has represented Canada at three IIHF World Championships including in 2024 where she scored in overtime of the championship game to win Canada a gold medal in Utica, NY.