PWHL Seattle continued to build its roster on Friday with the addition of Corinne Schroeder.

The former New York Sirens goaltender joins the expansion team on a two-year deal.

“Signing Corinne is a huge step for our team,” general manager Meghan Tuner said in a statement. “With four shutouts this season, more than anyone in the league, she’s shown she can take over a game and deliver when it matters most. She brings poise, confidence, and the kind of elite goaltending every team needs to win, and we can’t wait to see her between the pipes for us.”

A native of Elm Creek, Man., Schroeder appeared in 20 games for the Sirens last season, going 10-8-1-1 with a goals against average of 2.43 and a .919 save percentage.

The 25-year-old Schroeder becomes the fifth player to join the Seattle roster ahead of Monday's expansion draft following the additions of forwards Hilary Knight and Danielle Serdachny and defenders Alex Carpenter and Cayla Barnes.