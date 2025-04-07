PWHL suspends Victoire's Tabin two games, Charge's Boyd gets one-game ban

TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League has suspended Montreal Victoire defender Kati Tabin and Ottawa Charge defender Zoe Boyd following separate incidents last week.

Tabin was banned two games Monday for elbowing New York Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge in the head last Tuesday.

Tabin received a game misconduct for the illegal check to the head in the first period. The PWHL said she extended her right elbow before delivering a high hit "on the play where such contact was avoidable."

Boyd will serve a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Boston Fleet forward Alina Muller on Wednesday.

After Muller took down Charge forward Alexa Vasko with an open-ice hit in Ottawa's zone, Boyd retaliated with a cross-check on the Swiss star. Muller was cross-checked in the back by Ottawa's Rebecca Leslie immediately before, causing her to hunch over as Boyd connected with her head.

Neither player had been suspended before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.