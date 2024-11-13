The Professional Women’s Hockey League will soon be activated in video-game mode.

“We’re in the game,” the PWHL said on X after Wednesday’s announcement of a partnership with Electronic Arts Inc.

Beginning Dec. 5, all six PWHL teams – the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres - will be available within NHL 25 in Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season Modes.

“Our partnership with EA Sports opens new doors to elevate women’s hockey across all levels,” Amy Scheer, PWHL senior vice president of business operations said in a statement.

“Through this alliance, we’ll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community.”

EA Sports says PWHL uniforms will be available in World of Chel, with players, logos and uniforms available in Hockey Ultimate Team. The Walter Cup and advanced body skeletons will be featured through SAPIEN technology integration.

The holiday update from EA Sports will also include NHL Arcade and the launch of 4 Nations Face-off in the new year.

Earlier this month, the PWHL unveiled jerseys for the newly-named franchises ahead of the league’s second season which begins on Nov. 30.