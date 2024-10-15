PWHL to open second season on Nov. 30, each team will play 30 games

The second PWHL season will begin on Nov. 30, featuring a total of 90 regular season games with each of its six teams played 30 games, the league announced on Tuesday.

The 30 matchups for each team is an increase of six games from the league inaugural season last year.

“Our teams and players are so eager to bring their new identities to life, and the schedule announcement elevates that sense of anticipation,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior VP of Hockey Operations. “We have more games, new uniforms, a talented rookie class and so much more for the PWHL community to look forward to. For our players and our fans, the season ahead will be intense, competitive and fun.”

Opening weekend will see every team on the ice with the Toronto Sceptres hosting the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Nov. 30 and the Ottawa Charge taking on the Montréal Victoire from Place Bell. On Dec. 1, the New York Sirens will hit the road to battle the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center.

Key Dates for 2024-25 PHWL Season

Home Openers

Toronto Sceptres – Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET, vs. Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Montréal Victoire – Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET, vs. Ottawa Charge at Place Bell

Minnesota Frost – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET, vs. New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center

Ottawa Charge – Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET, vs. Toronto Sceptres at The Arena at TD Place

Boston Fleet – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET, vs. Minnesota Frost at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

New York Sirens – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET, vs. Toronto Sceptres at Prudential Center

International Breaks

Dec. 9-16

Feb. 3-10

April 3-25