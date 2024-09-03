PWHL Toronto is moving on up.

The team announced Tuesday that it's home games in the 2024-2025 season will be played at Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The team played three sold-out games of its inaugural playoff run at the arena on the Exhibition Place grounds and averaged 8,500 fans a night.

“We are excited to be calling Coca-Cola Coliseum our home for the upcoming season,” Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “We look forward to creating an atmosphere that will be a unique and special sporting experience unlike anything else in Toronto. Our incredible fans sold out this historic venue during our playoff games last season and now we can’t wait to see and hear their infectious excitement again when we hit the ice for the 2024-2025 season.”

PWHL Toronto played its first season at Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre in the old Maple Leaf Gardens location. The venue accommodates approximately 2,600 spectators for hockey games.

“As operators of Coca-Cola Coliseum, and on behalf of the City of Toronto who own the facility, MLSE is very pleased to be able to help PWHL Toronto build on the success of their inaugural season with this move to this energetic and historic venue,” Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chief operating officer Nick Eaves said in a statement. “We look forward to the team, and its fans, enjoying many incredible nights at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season and supporting the continued growth of the PWHL in any way we can."

The team also announced that it will continue to use the Ford Performance Centre as its primary training facility