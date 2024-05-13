PWHL Toronto's Spooner exits Game 3 vs. Minnesota after hard hit
PWHL Toronto forward Natalie Spooner exited Monday’s Game 3 against Minnesota in the third period after taking a huge hit from Grace Zumwinkle.
Spooner went hard into the boards and remained down on the ice before making her way into the bench area.
The 33-year-old received attention from the team’s training staff and then was helped to the locker room.
Spooner has a goal and an assist through three games of the semifinal series.
The Scarborough, Ont. native led the PWHL in goals (20) and points (27) during the regular season.