PWHL Toronto forward Natalie Spooner exited Monday’s Game 3 against Minnesota in the third period after taking a huge hit from Grace Zumwinkle.

Spooner went hard into the boards and remained down on the ice before making her way into the bench area.

The 33-year-old received attention from the team’s training staff and then was helped to the locker room.

Spooner has a goal and an assist through three games of the semifinal series.

The Scarborough, Ont. native led the PWHL in goals (20) and points (27) during the regular season.