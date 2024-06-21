PWHL Toronto and free agent forward Daryl Watts have agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

Watts, 25, spent the PWHL's inaugural season with Ottawa, scoring 10 goals with 17 points after being selected in the sixth round (32nd overall) of the draft.

“Daryl had a great season with Ottawa. She is an incredible offensive threat that has proven herself in this league. We felt adding some offence to our roster was an important piece to the puzzle,” said general manager Gina Kingsbury. “We are thrilled to have Daryl join PWHL Toronto and to have her play in front of a hometown crowd.”

In 2022-23, Watts played in the Premier Hockey Federation with the Toronto Six, joining the team in the latter half of the season as the Six won the PHF championship.

She had a decorated NCAA career, playing two seasons at Boston College where she became the first rookie to win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award before transferring to play three seasons with the University of Wisconsin, winning the 2021 NCAA national championship.

“Toronto is my home,” Watts says. “Having grown up here watching the Toronto Maple Leafs makes returning to Toronto to play professional hockey a dream come true.”