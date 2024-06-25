PWHL Toronto announced the signing of forward Julia Gosling to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old London, Ont, native was the sixth overall pick of the 2024 PWHL Draft.

"Julia brings a power forward presence to our lineup," general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. "She has size, an incredible shot, and is eager to continue to develop her game. Julia is an exciting player because of how high her ceiling is and how great of a teammate she is. Julia will make our roster, organization, and community better.”

Gosling just wrapped up a four-year career at St. Lawrence. She appeared in a combined 111 games, scoring 60 goals and adding 78 assists.

"I can’t wait to play in front of all their passionate fans and to be so close to home,” Gosling said in a statement. “I’m eager to work with their staff and players and to learn and grow from them. I’m looking forward to starting my first PWHL season and to explore the city of Toronto!"

Internationally, Gosling has made 10 international appearances for the Canada senior team and was a member of the gold medal-winning entry at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championships in Utica, NY.

Gosling becomes the third new addition to the Toronto roster, following the free-agent signings of forwards Daryl Watts and Emma Woods.