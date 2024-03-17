PITTSBURGH — Kali Flanagan had one goal and one assist as Toronto picked up its 10th straight win, defeating Montreal 2-1 on Sunday in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto (12-5-0), which has now won 11 of its past 12 games. Kristen Campbell made 17 saves.

Kristin O'Neill netted her first goal of the season for Montreal (10-5-3), which had its losing streak extended to three games and fell to 0-3-1 against Toronto this season.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots.

The neutral-site game was held at PPG Paints Arena, home to the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, in front of 8,850 fans.

It was the second neutral-site game of the weekend for the PWHL, with Boston earning a 2-1 shootout win over Ottawa on Saturday at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.