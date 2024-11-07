PWHL unveils jerseys for newly-named franchises ahead of second season

The Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled jerseys for each of its six franchises on Thursday.

After opting to begin their inaugural season without team branding this past January, the PWHL has revealed team names and logos for the six teams in September.

The six franchises are the Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, Minnesota Frost, Boston Fleet and New York Sirens.

The league's second season will begin on Nov. 30 and feature an expanded schedule of 30 games per team. The season will begin with the Boston Fleet playing at the Toronto Sceptres, followed by the Ottawa Charge traveling to play the Montreal Victoire. The New York Sirens travel to play the Minnesota Frost to open their respective schedules the following day.

The regular season runs through May 3, with three extended international breaks worked in to account for players’ national team commitments. There are weeklong breaks in December and March, and a 22-day break in April, coinciding with the world championships being held in the Czech Republic.