Emerance Maschmeyer is headed back west.

The expansion PWHL Vancouver announced the signing of the 30-year-old goaltender to a two-year deal on Thursday.

The Maschmeyer signing comes on the heels of the acquisitions of defenders Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson on Wednesday.

“Emerance is quite simply one of the best in the world at her position and Vancouver is fortunate to have a goaltender and Olympian of her calibre between the pipes to launch our inaugural season,” said general manager Cara Gardner Morey said in a statement. “Her veteran leadership, relentless compete, and poise under pressure are contagious qualities that our team will feed off of and will give us a chance to win every game.”

A native of Bruderheim, Alta., Maschmeyer spent the past two seasons with Ottawa. She appeared in 18 games for the Charge this past season, going 6-7-2 with .913 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.58. Maschmeyer did not play in the playoffs with rookie goaltender Gwyneth Philips preferred. The Charge lost the PWHL Finals in four games to the Minnesota Frost.

Internationally, the Harvard product has represented Canada on a number of occasions and has won three world championships and a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.