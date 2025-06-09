Vancouver's new Professional Women's Hockey League team has selected defender Ashton Bell first overall in the league's first-ever expansion draft.

The 25-year-old blue liner from Deloraine, Man., spent the last two seasons playing in Ottawa.

Bell contributed three goals and three assists over 27 regular-season games with the Charge last season, and added one more of each over eight playoff appearances.

Vancouver signed five players during an exclusive signing period for the two expansion clubs last week, including defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques from the Minnesota Frost, former Ottawa Charge goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer, former Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse, and former Montreal Victoire forward Jenn Gardiner.

Each of the PWHL's six founding teams has protected four players from the draft.

Vancouver and Seattle can select from any other player who is under contract for next season or whose playing rights are held for next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.